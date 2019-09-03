Cara Delevingne Explains Why She Didn’t Want To Talk About Relationship With Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne opened up about why she kept her relationship with actress Ashley Benson private and simply put, because “it’s sacred.”

"…It's sacred. I get why people care so much, and I don't want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything," the 27-year-old actress shared with Elle UK magazine in a piece published Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 2, 2019 at 3:24am PDT

"But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else," she added. "This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud."

Delevingne continued, “Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power.”

The “Carnival Row” star later explained while she might have kept quiet for a long time about her budding relationship, she’s in a great place now and has no reservations about sharing that news with the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Apr 19, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

“I’m just better when I’m in love. That doesn’t have to mean with someone,” the “Suicide Squad” star admitted. “It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

It comes after reports surfaced last year the two stars were reportedly seeing each other. Cara and Benson finally confirmed they were dating this summer with a steamy post on Instagram.