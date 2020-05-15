Dana White On New York Times Report: ‘F**k That Guy’

UFC President Dana White didn’t have one second of time to waste on a recent New York Times report.

Following UFC 249 last Saturday, The New York Times wrote a report about how the fighting league wasn’t following necessary coronavirus procedures, according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do you think Dana White gave a damn about the report and its author Kevin Draper? He didn’t. Following the latest fights, the UFC president addressed the report early Thursday morning. He told the media the following about the story:

F**k that guy. F**k that guy…This f**king story was huge. They did killer traffic. Now they’re writing stories, three a week, and they’re posting live results. I don’t give a sh* what this guy thinks or what he has to say, what he writes. Good for him, he’s pulling traffic…I don’t give a f**k. Don’t give a f**k.

You can watch and listen to his full comments in a video from MMA Junkie below.

Dana White held *nothing* back in response to the New York Times article criticizing UFC’s coronavirus protocols. ????#UFCJAX | Full interview: https://t.co/mVErfrG2Vl pic.twitter.com/rkM5qj97jF — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 14, 2020

This is why we all love Dana White. The dude promised to bring us our sports back, he got the job done, and now he’s just out here verbally taking out journalists.

Are you not entertained? Are you not loving the show?

By its nature, the UFC is an incredibly risky thing to get involved with. It’s a sport where you literally fight in a cage.

The idea we need to put kids gloves on and treat these athletes like children is absurd. Yes, Joe Rogan interviewed people in the octagon after they were all tested.

Who gives a damn? Everyone knows the risks, they accepted them, medical procedures were followed and UFC 249 and the following fights were awesome.

I hope White continues to hold the line. He didn’t do a damn thing wrong and he brought joy back to a nation that desperately needed it. Props to him.

If you don’t like it, then you can get the hell out.