Joe Rogan Says He Refused To Interview Fighters At A Distance During UFC 249

Joe Rogan had no interest in social distancing precautions during UFC 249.

Rogan is the face of commentary for the UFC, and was front and center when the fights returned this past Saturday night during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Rogan, the people in charge initially wanted him to interview fighters after matches at a distance, but he said he wanted to “look in their eye” during the broadcast. You can watch his full comments below.

I see no problem at all with Rogan hopping into the octagon after fights for interviews. Everybody was tested for UFC 249, they were clean (as he pointed out in the video) and you simply can’t do post-fight interviews at a distance.

It just doesn’t work. It wouldn’t work at all.

Joe Rogan just out here shaking ppl’s hands pic.twitter.com/UVGdMSpQ4Y — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 10, 2020

If you’re going to have a major UFC event, then you have to have Rogan in the octagon interviewing the athletes. It’s that simple.

You can’t have Rogan doing it several feet away. Not only would it look stupid, but it’s just not necessary if everyone is negative for coronavirus.

As I’ve said before, props to Dana White for giving fans something to finally watch again and cheer about. It felt good to have sports back!

