Report: Trump Says US Will Resume Funding WHO — At Same Level As China

The Trump administration will shortly resume funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), but it will be at the same level as China, according to a Fox News report released Friday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“This is a Fox News alert,” said Carlson, “The Trump administration is on the brink of resuming U.S. funding of the World Health Organization. Last month, the administration cut off U.S. funding at the president’s direction. That amounts to about $400 million a year.”

Carlson read from a draft letter reportedly written by President Donald Trump and obtained by Fox News.

“Despite all of these shortcomings, I believe the World Health Organization still has tremendous potential, and want to see the WHO live up to this potential, particularly now during this global crisis. That is why I have decided the United States will continue to partner and work with the WHO and agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions.”

Trump froze U.S. funding to the organization, whihc is part of the United Nations, in mid-April. (RELATED: Communist Party Of China Sends Out Official Missive On US Coronavirus ‘Lies’)

Carlson reminded viewers that Trump has been extremely critical of the WHO and how it “badly mishandled and lied” about the growth of the disease. Carlson also noted that the WHO delayed calling the coronavirus a pandemic at the direction of China.

The Fox News host and co-founder of the Daily Caller noted that if the U.S. funds WHO to the same extent as China, “we won’t have the influence” but will be providing “about one-tenth” of what the U.S. treasury previously provided.

Carlson’s guest, Dr. Marc Siegel, urged Trump to demand changes at WHO before restoring any funding to the organization.

“So I have a message for President Trump tonight too. Please don’t sign anything that restores funding to the World Health Organization before there is a huge overhaul of the World Health Organization.” (RELATED: Top WHO Official Won Election With China’s Help. Now He’s Running Interference For China On Coronavirus)

“I’m not talking about the worker bees. I’m not talking about the scientists, I’m not talking about people that toil hard,” Siegel said. “I am talking about from the top,” adding that there are other senior managers within the organization who owe their positions of power to China, including the assistant director, who Siegel says “was an official, a public health official, for China for 30 years.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed China for the global “suffering” caused by the COVID-19. Chinese state media has called Pompeo a “degenerate” and “evil” man who is “spitting poison.”