Ric Flair Gives Fans Update After Surgery, Says ‘It’s A Miracle’ He’s Alive

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair gave fans an update Friday after getting out of the hospital last week following surgery and admitted “it’s a miracle” he’s alive.

"First of all, thank you to my beautiful family. To all my friends, to all the doctors, nurses, everybody that brought me back again," the 70-year-old wrestler shared in a video posted on YouTube.

"It's a miracle again," he added. "It's a $1.8 million dollar tune-up on the Nature Boy. That's how much all this has cost. Thank god for insurance.… A lot of cash out of our pocket. But it's OK, because I lived."

Flair continued, “And I’m living here to tell you that the kiss-stealing, wheeling dealing, limousine-riding, jet-flying son of a gun is not going to change, slow down. I’m going to move forward.”

“I’ve got autographs to sign,” the legendary entertainer explained. “Commercials to make. Pictures to take. Friends to have a cold beer with – and I mean two cold beers, if it’s Stone Cold.”

He then went on to thank his big name celeb friends like Triple H, Charles Barkley and Hulk Hogan, just to name a few, for reaching out to check on him and wish him well.

“I’m never gonna get old,” Flair went on. “I got a wife that wants a 35-year-old man every day of her life.”

“I don’t care how many doctors tell me, ‘you gotta learn to grow up’…I’m not gonna act like my age, don’t ever tell me that,” he added. “Don’t ever tell me that. I’m paying you to make me better so I can be me. That’s me and that’s all i’m ever gonna be … good or bad.”

Flair concluded, “I’m up. I’m well. I’m feeling great. And I’m just starting to tell my story.”

Earlier this month, he had to be rushed to the emergency room for what was described at the time as a “very serious” medical emergency. At first, doctors postponed a surgical procedure due to complications but decided to finally go ahead with it.

As previously reported in 2017, the wrestling icon had to be hospitalized and put in a medically-induced coma for 11 days when he suffered a ruptured intestine, which reportedly stemmed from his longtime struggle with alcohol, per the New York Post.

He was in critical condition and his situation was reportedly life-threatening. The “Nature Boy,” however, managed to get better and finally tied the knot last September when he married longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow.