Rory McIlroy Won’t Play Golf With President Donald Trump Anymore Due To His Coronavirus Response

Golf star Rory McIlroy slammed President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response after saying he wouldn’t be playing golf with the president anymore.
The Irish golf superstar called Trump “charismatic” and “nice,” but claimed he doesn’t agree with anything the president has said during the coronavirus pandemic during “The McKellar” podcast, according to a report published Friday by TMZ.
Rory McIlroy Says He Won’t Golf With President Trump Again, ‘Out Of Choice’ https://t.co/Cnrchp0xY3
— TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2020
McIlroy famously played golf with President Trump at Trump International in Florida back in 2017 although he said the move wasn’t “an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind.”
“I don’t know if he’d want to play with me again after what I just said,” McIlroy said. “But no, I wouldn’t.”