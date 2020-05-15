Rory McIlroy Won’t Play Golf With President Donald Trump Anymore Due To His Coronavirus Response

Golf star Rory McIlroy slammed President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response after saying he wouldn’t be playing golf with the president anymore.

The Irish golf superstar called Trump “charismatic” and “nice,” but claimed he doesn’t agree with anything the president has said during the coronavirus pandemic during “The McKellar” podcast, according to a report published Friday by TMZ.

Rory McIlroy Says He Won’t Golf With President Trump Again, ‘Out Of Choice’ https://t.co/Cnrchp0xY3 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2020



McIlroy famously played golf with President Trump at Trump International in Florida back in 2017 although he said the move wasn’t “an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind.”

“Most people that he came across that day he was cordial to, he was nice and personable,” McIlroy said. “That was my only interaction with him the day I had with him.”

“We’re in the midst of something that’s pretty serious right now and the fact that he’s trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say we’re administering the most tests in the world like it is a contest — there’s something that just is terrible,” McIlroy said.

“It’s not the way a leader should act,” he added. “There’s a sort of diplomacy that you need to have, and I don’t think he’s showing that … especially in these times.”Now, he won’t be playing golf with Trump any longer.

“I don’t know if he’d want to play with me again after what I just said,” McIlroy said. “But no, I wouldn’t.”