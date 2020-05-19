Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have separated, the actor confirmed.

Green opened up about the status of his relationship with Fox during Monday’s episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green.”

“She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'” Green recalled on the podcast.

“I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset with her, because she didn’t ask to feel that way,” the actor continued. “It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. And so we talked about it a little more and said, let’s separate a little bit… and so we did. Since the end of the year, we’ve really been trying to be apart and figure out what life is now.” (RELATED: Megan Fox Says ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized)

Rumors surrounding the status of the relationship have gained traction recently after Fox was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly, who she co-stars with in the upcoming movie “Midnight In The Switchgrass.”

The couple has been together for 15 years and married for 10. They share three kids together.

This is truly sad, and I really think they should try to work things out. It doesn’t even really seem like anything happened between the two. If there weren’t kids involved it’d be a different story.