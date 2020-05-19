Michael Phelps Says The Coronavirus Pandemic Is ‘The Most Overwhelmed’ He’s Ever Felt

Michael Phelps has struggled at times during the coronavirus pandemic.

The superstar American-born swimmer and Olympic hero teamed up with ESPN to shine a light on mental health during this time and he revealed it's been a struggle.

Phelps told the following to ESPN about his battles with depression during the coronavirus pandemic:

There are times where I feel absolutely worthless, where I completely shut down but have this bubbling anger that is through the roof. If I’m being honest, more than once I’ve just screamed out loud, “I wish I wasn’t me!” Sometimes there’s just this overwhelming feeling that I can’t handle it anymore. … This is the most overwhelmed I’ve ever felt in my life. That’s why I have times where I don’t want to be me. I wish I could just be “Johnny Johnson,” some random person.

Props to Phelps for being so open and honest about the situation. There are a lot of people struggling right now and it’s okay to be open about it.

The question is what do people do to help themselves during this unfortunate time in American history? For Phelps, he likes going to the gym.

I think as long as you have something to do, then you’re moving in the correct direction.

Phelps is one of the most notable athletes in the history of America. He dominated several different Olympics and won 23 gold medals.

Yet, he still struggles with stuff just like everyone does. It’s important to remember athletes are just human. They also have problems.

Phelps has opened up about his and hopefully it’ll help people during the pandemic.