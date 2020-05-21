FBI Reportedly Determines Corpus Christi Naval Air Station Shooting Was ‘Terrorism Related’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has determined that a Thursday morning shooting at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi is terrorism related, according to ABC News.

The FBI also announced that “there may be a second person of interest at large in the community,” according to Luis Martinez of ABC News.

The Texas base was placed on lockdown Thursday morning when shots broke out at around 6:15 a.m. local time.

The shooter was neutralized, and one security force member was reported to be injured. (RELATED: One Service Member Injured In Corpus Christi Naval Air Station Shooting)

The sailor who was injured is in “good condition,” according to CNN.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and local law enforcement responded to the incident. A U.S. defense official told CNN that the suspect attempted to rush the security gate with a vehicle and security deployed a barrier to stop the vehicle.

The suspect exited the vehicle and began to fire, prompting security forces to return fire.

The suspected terrorism-related attack at Corpus Christi comes days after the FBI determined that the Saudi national who shot three Americans at a military base in Pensacola, Florida, had been in contact with al-Qaida before the attack.

The shooter, Second Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was a Saudi Air Force cadet who trained at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Federal authorities began to investigate whether Alshamrani was radicalized following a trip to Saudi Arabia in 2018.