Mayor Says DC Could Reopen By End Of May

Washington, D.C.’s mayor said the district could reopen and lift stay-at-home orders as soon as May 29, numerous sources reported Thursday.

Following more than 10 days of declining coronavirus cases in the capital, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that if the trend continues, the city could begin reopening some businesses May 29, according to the Hill.

D.C. has been under stay-at-home orders since March 30, and the order was recently extended to June 8. For the Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. jurisdictions, the benchmark for reopening has been 14 days of declining cases, according to Fox 5.

Maryland and Virginia have already begun easing restrictions, which included reopened beaches, houses of worship and retail businesses at limited capacity in Maryland and some nonessential businesses in parts of Virginia. (RELATED: No ‘Particular Timeline’ For Reopening NoVA, Northam Says)

“It’s not an on and off switch. We will not be able to go back to life as we enjoyed it in February. But we are incrementally adding activities back in our lives, which we all miss and are all eager to get back to,” Bowser said.

The Reopen DC Advisory Committee revealed what reopening could look like. Entering stage one would require declining virus transmission, gatherings limited to 10 people, and remote work where possible. Low-risk activities with strong safeguards are still encouraged, while travel is heavily discouraged during this prerequisite to phase one, according to Fox 5.

Phase one guidelines would include restaurant reopenings with outdoor seating and other safeguards, salon reopenings, and some childcare openings. Houses of worship can reopen with a limit of 10 people. Bars, nightclubs, summer camps, museums, parades, gyms, and communal pools are among the businesses and activities that must remain closed.

D.C. has had 7,788 coronavirus cases and 412 deaths and 1,061 recoveries, according to the district’s website.