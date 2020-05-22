Michigan Gov. Whitmer Extends Lockdown Until June 12

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday pushed her state lockdown, designed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, until June 12, keeping most public facilities closed.

Although she admitted infections and deaths from the disease are fewer in number than at the height of the pandemic, Whitmer cautioned, “We are not out of the woods yet.”

“If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” she said in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press. (RELATED: Dr. Siegel Tell Tucker: Lockdown Producing ‘More Deaths From Despair‘ Than Coronavirus)

Whitmer, who banned the sale of garden hoses and vegetable seeds in her initial lockdown, is still prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people and has ordered the wearing of face masks when inside pubic places. Hair salons, barbers, theaters, casinos and gyms still cannot open while bars and restaurants are only partially open in two of the state’s regions.

But opinion is divided over whether extreme social distancing and stay at home legislation is actually helping to fight the coronavirus. A report this week from investment bank JP Morgan found that COVID-19 infection rates are decreasing in states that have lifted their lockdown measures.

Anti-lockdown protests have been especially angry and vocal in Michigan with armed protesters storming the state legislature in Lansing and arriving at the governor’s house to deliver their message that the lockdown is destroying the economy and their livelihood. (RELATED: Petition To Recall Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Surges Past 180K Signatures)

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro called Whitmer “corrupt” and “tone deaf” for hiring an activist group named Great Lakes Community Engagement to assist the Michigan Department of Health to track people in the state who have become infected with the coronavirus.

Whitmer ensured access to abortion remained unfettered during the lockdown, claiming the procedure is “life sustaining.”