New Yorkers Apparently Can’t Stop Having Sex In Public

More videos have been released on Twitter of people having sex in public as New York starts to reopen from quarantine.

(WARNING: Graphic Video)

Part 2 Only In NY pic.twitter.com/ZuIOtP82NV — ????????????????IG:Romainehimself (@1Djromaine) May 21, 2020

Whereas yesterday’s stories were filmed at night, this video is in broad daylight in the middle of the street. “Yeah bruh I feel you,” said the man recording the video. “Get it in, bruh.” The man having sex looks around and smiles. (RELATED: Video Shows New York Couples Having Sex In Public)

The couple are having sex in the middle of a sidewalk, leaned against a person’s car. Yesterday’s reports were in a park at night and in a NYC subway station.

According to Bustle, the most common location to have sex is in a public park or forest followed by sex inside a car. Last week, the NYPD reported 65 sex crimes that were not rape, down from 96 the same week in 2019. Indecent exposure is considered a sex crime and requires registration as a sex offender.

The Daily Caller reached out to the New York Police Department to inquire about the videos and if calls for indecent exposure had risen recently. We are awaiting reply from the Deputy Commissioner of Press Inquiries.