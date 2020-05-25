Phenom Tight End Jack Pugh Commits To The Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers scored a huge Monday commitment from Jack Pugh.

The four star tight end in the 2021 class announced his commitment to the Badgers on his Instagram, and wrote, “Turning my dreams into reality… #onwisconsin.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pugh chose Wisconsin over Michigan and Penn State, and he is the latest player to join a loaded 2021 class for the Badgers.

Remember when people said Paul Chryst wasn’t the man for the job in Madison? Remember when they said he couldn’t recruit?

Yeah, I remember the critics. It’s weird how silent they’ve become over the past few years. Chryst is out here making moves in the recruiting game.

If there’s one thing Wisconsin does well, it’s run the ball. If there’s two things Wisconsin does well, it’s run the ball and block.

Do we know what the third thing we do well is? Develop star tight ends. Pugh is a big dude and looks like he is from central casting for what Wisconsin is looking for at the position.

This is a hell of a get for Paul Chryst and the Badgers. Now, it’s time to find out how much work he’ll put in.

Let’s keep chugging along!