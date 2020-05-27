Coronavirus Has Reignited The Left’s War On Football

Sports in America are beginning to make a comeback, but not without protest from the left.

The NHL became the first major sports league Wednesday to announce a plan to return this summer. The MLB and NBA are also in discussions to return within the next month or so. In addition to professional sports, college sports are also making a return, with many student athletes across the country set to return to campus for the season.

Politics is sure to play a role as different colleges determine how they will handle the upcoming football season. While most Americans will likely celebrate the return of sports, some left-leaning columnists are throwing cold water on the idea of sports returning anytime soon. (RELATED: Report: Alabama May Play TCU Week One Instead Of USC)

USA Today sports columnist Dan Wolken recently wrote that there are still too many unknowns to move forward with the college football season, arguing that bringing players back to practice over the summer is risky.

Chicago Tribune columnist Steve Greenberg wrote in a recent column that “bringing football players back to campus one month, one week, one day, one minute before it’s deemed safe for all students to be back on campus would be despicable, reckless and unconscionable.”

Greenberg also implied that college sports should not return until there’s a vaccine, referencing the federal government’s “operation warp speed” plan to accelerate the development of a vaccine.

“What the heck do trivialities like adequate testing and an effective vaccine have to do with getting our sports leagues going again, anyway?” he wrote. “Warp speed isn’t fast enough for the rulers of the sports world.”

Fox Sports pundit Clay Travis disagrees, noting that 18- to 22-year-old athletes are generally at low risk of suffering significantly from coronavirus complications.

“Many sportswriters have bought into the fear porn the media peddles,” Travis told the Daily Caller. “Rather than do their own research and actually examine the factual data, data which shows if you’re under fifty years old you are more in danger from the seasonal flu than you are the coronavirus, they have embraced the idea that it’s dangerous to actually leave your house, much less play a sporting event.”

Travis added that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic has exposed a left-wing bias within sports journalism.

“The coronavirus has, I believe, demonstrated quite clearly that most sports media are left-wingers and so they have overwhelmingly embraced and disseminated the worst stories about the coronavirus, like most left-wingers have,” Travis told the Caller. “Not surprisingly, most of these fear porn stories make the idea of playing sports seem tantamount to suicide.”

Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead had even harsher words for those who want to see the upcoming football season canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The left hates football because it represents everything right about America at its core,” Hookstead told the Caller.

“Football is about men from all different backgrounds coming together for a common goal. In a huddle, race, financial standing, education, and all other demographic divides wash away,” Hookstead continued. “It’s just about winning. It’s about raw brutality and winning, just like in WWII. They can’t stand that we bond around that, and that’s a damn shame.”

While forthrightly banning college football and professional football is still considered a fringe idea, there is evidence of a concerted ongoing effort to remove football from America’s national culture. This effort could be expedited by coronavirus measures. Professors at the University of Richmond, the University of San Diego and the University of Minnesota have argued for ending the sport altogether in recent years.

College football analyst Danny Kanell came under fire from his colleagues in the industry a few years ago, when he warned of the liberal media and left-leaning academics’ “war on football,” but perhaps he was right. Maybe the coronavirus pandemic has led to another battle in that war. (RELATED: Colleges And Universities Are Creating A Lost Generation Of Americans)

Five states have attempted to ban youth football since 2018. Once states begin cracking down on youth football, high school football will likely become the next target. A 2016 study on the risks of high school football gained national attention, with some doctors arguing for a ban. A provocative 2014 Time Magazine cover story asked: “Is the game worth it?” following the tragic death of 16-year-old Chad Stove, who died after suffering a brain injury during a game.

Football is a dangerous sport. That much the left gets right. Studies have demonstrated a clear link between the sport and neurological diseases such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and Alzheimer’s. The vast majority of young men who play football are voluntarily exposing themselves to long-term, potentially debilitating health risks.

Football also does plenty of good. As an institution, football and sports in general have brought countless American families out of poverty through academic scholarships and multimillion-dollar contracts. Like every billion-dollar enterprise, football appeals to wealthy owners and trustees looking for a piece of the pie.

Greed is an inevitable and often frustrating part of the sport, but football has also provided a way up for millions of Americans struggling with generational poverty. Sports provide hope and inspiration to people across the country managing the struggles of day to day life, which is why their absence throughout the pandemic has been so noticeable and devastating.

It is for these same reasons that sports appear to be nearing a comeback, despite the vocal objections in some media and academic circles.