Indiana University Will Have Students On Campus For The Football Season

Indiana University students will be in Bloomington for the football season.

According to a tweet from Stefan Krajisnik, the Hoosiers will have classes on campus starting August 24 through November 20. After the Thanksgiving break, class will go online. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What do we like saying, folks? Another domino falls in the process of getting our football back during the coronavirus pandemic! If students are back in Bloomington, then there’s no reason the Hoosiers won’t play football.

If it’s safe enough for tens of thousands of students to be around each other, then it’s safe enough for athletes to be back.

Plus, the Hoosiers should be super incentivized to play football this season. For the first time in a long time, they’re actually expected to be good.

Indiana is swinging upward, and there’s no way fans should tolerate the season not happening. You can’t pull the plug on the best Indiana football team in years.

Luckily, it looks like that won’t be the case at all. Props to Indiana for taking a big step forward.