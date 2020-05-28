REPORT: Quarterback JT Daniels Is Transferring To Georgia

Former USC quarterback JT Daniels is reportedly transferring to Georgia.

According to multiple reports, the former passer for the Trojans is on the move to Athens to play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No official announcement has come from the school or Daniels yet.

There is already buzz out there, so I won’t claim it as my own but #ScoopCity can confirm that JT Daniels will be transferring to Georgia. Big get for Kirby Smart. pic.twitter.com/AhwS1c64TS — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) May 28, 2020

After all the Jamie Newman hype, it would be something if JT Daniels won the job. I’d rather have Daniels (provided he’s back to 100%) in the lineup than Newman if I’m Georgia. https://t.co/Q1eq2oKit8 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) May 28, 2020

UGA looks to be landing JT Daniels at QB https://t.co/CxdUKMxHjH — Nathanael Rutherford (@Mr_Rutherford) May 28, 2020

This is a very interesting get for the Bulldogs. Jamie Newman just transferred to Georgia for his final season of ball, and it could be Daniels’ job after that.

If Daniels sits for a season, develops and waits for Newman to leave town, he very realistically could be handed the reins in 2021.

Daniels showed up to USC with all the hype in the world, but it just didn’t work out like many expected. Now, he’s reportedly found his new home.

We’ll see how it works out, but there’s no question at all that Daniels is a talented ball player.

If you’re a Georgia fan, you simply have to love Kirby Smart pulling the trigger on this move.