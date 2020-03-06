Scott Cochran Takes Pay Cut Leaving Alabama For Georgia, Will Earn $550,000 With The Bulldogs

The situation surrounding Scott Cochran leaving Alabama for Georgia has an interesting update, and it involves his salary.

According to AL.com, Cochran took a pay cut to go from Nick Saban's prized strength and conditioning coach to becoming the special teams coordinator at Georgia for Kirby Smart.

Cochran earned $595,000 with the Tide in 2019. He’ll only earn $550,000 with the Bulldogs for the 2020 season. So, while technically getting a promotion to an on-field job, he took a decent pay cut to do it.

I don’t really understand Cochran leaving Nick Saban for Kirby Smart at all. Saban has been the most successful coach in my lifetime, and he’s probably the most successful college coach ever.

The man just wins all the time. He’s been stacking up titles in Tuscaloosa, and the winning ways won’t stop anytime soon.

Georgia, while very good, isn’t Alabama. They’re just not. Yet, Cochran left and took less to do it. To say it’s an interesting decision would be an understatement.

Obviously, he’s free to do what he wants and maybe the money doesn’t matter to him. Maybe all he truly wants is an on-field job.

If that’s the case, he got it done, but I’d rather ride with Saban than Smart any day of the week.