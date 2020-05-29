‘Begins With F And It Ends With U’: Chicago Mayor’s ‘Code’ For Trump Leaves Little To The Imagination

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashed out at President Donald Trump, delivering an obscenity in “code” during remarks Friday.

Lightfoot accused the president of encouraging violence in the wake of protests in Minneapolis, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody Monday. Floyd’s death was captured on a viral video that showed police officer Derek Chauvin holding him down, knee to the man’s neck, as Floyd complained that he was unable to breathe. Chauvin has since been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

After three days of protests that devolved into riots, vandalism and looting, President Trump tweeted that continued unrest could result in a crackdown from the federal level. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Playing’: Chicago Mayor Threatens Citations And Arrests For People Ignoring Stay-At-Home Orders)

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump tweeted, prompting a response from Twitter that accused him of glorifying violence.

Lightfoot appeared to agree with Twitter, saying, “He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders, to throw red meat to his base. His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. We can absolutely not let him prevail. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words. It begins with F and it ends with U.”

Lightfoot went on to say that she tried not to let Trump bait her into responding all the time, but that sometimes she just had to let one fly.

“I don’t take the bait every time, but this time, when we are suffering pain and trauma at the killing of a black man in the street, to try to, for political gain, and blow the dog whistle to his base, I’m a black woman, and a leader, and I feel an obligation to speak out when something as offensive as that is said by anyone, but particularly the president,” Lightfoot explained. “And I make no apologies whatsoever for my word choice, and the way in which I’m calling him out for what he said.”