Gardner Minshew Looks Unrecognizable With The Big Beard He Grew During Quarantine

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is looking a bit different these days.

Minshew took the league by storm in 2019. He sliced up defenses while sporting a mustache that became legendary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, the days of the ‘stache are done for the time being.

 

In a photo tweeted by Stephen Whyno, the young NFL passer has grown a full beard while in coronavirus quarantine.

You can see this beast of a beard below.

Generally speaking, I’m very pro-beard. Hell, I’ve had facial hair to some degree for the past decade. For 99.9% of that time, it’s been a full beard.

So please don’t think I’m anti-beard. Nothing could be further from the truth. I’m very pro-beard.

However, Minshew rode the momentum of his mustache into an incredible rookie season. We have to keep riding with the ‘stache until it no longer works!

Hopefully, he’ll shave that beast of a beard before week one. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a very impressive beard, but he’s a mustache man.

Let’s make sure that thing is trimmed up by September.

