‘Space Force’ With Steve Carell Is Officially Out On Netflix

“Space Force” has officially arrived on Netflix.

After months and months of anticipation, the new comedy series with Steve Carell was released Friday by the streaming giant. The show takes a look at the newest branch of the military and it looks pretty damn funny. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who don’t know, I’m a huge fan of Carell. I think his work as Michael Scott in “The Office” is legendary.

Do I expect “Space Force” to be as great as the NBC classic? Of course not. That would be insanity on my part.

However, I do know Carell is an elite comedy talent. The rest of the cast is also loaded. It includes John Malkovich, Jimmy O. Yang, Ben Schwartz, Jane Lynch and Lisa Kudrow.

That’s a powerhouse comedy lineup if I’ve ever seen one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Space Force (@spaceforce) on May 22, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

I’ve heard some stuff about “Space Force,” but I’m withholding judgment until I see it for myself. I’m not letting anyone ruin my hype!

I can’t wait to see what Carell and the rest of the team brings in Netflix’s newest series. Trust me, if it’s even 5% as great as “The Office,” we’re going to be cooking with gas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Space Force (@spaceforce) on May 12, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Tune in Friday to find out how great “Space Force” is, and make sure to check back for my review!