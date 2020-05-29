Tennessee Titans Player Kevin Byard Buys His Mom A House

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard pulled off an awesome move for his mother.

The NFL veteran purchased his mother a house to live in. This is without a doubt going to be one of the most heartwarming things you see all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Byard wrote in part, “When you come from where I come from, stuff like this is a pipe dream that only a few are able to accomplish … I love you mom and enjoy your new forever home!”

You can see a picture of the house and read his full post below.

I love seeing stuff like this from pro athletes. I hate seeing people blow their money on stupid stuff, but there’s nothing stupid about helping the woman who raised you.

Look at her smile in that photo! It’s all perfect. She’s smiling, Byard had an emotional caption and he’s helping out his mother.

If that doesn’t make you smile, you just don’t have a soul.

Far too often, it seems like people are quick to criticize pro athletes. Don’t get me wrong. There’s a lot to pick at.

However, if we’re going to do that, then we also have to shine the light on pro athletes stepping up and doing good things.

Buying your mother a house is about as good as it gets.

Props to Byard for taking care of his mother. I could read stories about stuff like this all day and never get tired.

The world could use a little more kindness like this.