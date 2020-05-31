‘Not Constructive’: Tim Scott Rips Trump’s Initial Tweets On George Floyd Protests, Says Recent Ones ‘Far Better’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott analyzed the good and the bad about President Donald Trump’s Twitter reactions to protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Asked by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” whether Trump’s tweets, particularly when he wrote “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” were “constructive,” Scott said they were “not constructive tweets, without question.”

But the South Carolina senator also said the president’s response has improved since the two spoke about the issue.

“I will say this, I spoke with the president yesterday morning and he and I had a good conversation about what are the next steps,” he said.

During his conversation with Trump, Scott said he asked the president to “focus” on “the criminal death of George Floyd” and “the benefit of nonviolent protests.”

“And the tweets I saw yesterday were far better,” Scott contended.

Asked specifically about what the senator told Trump about the negative tweets, Scott said he “used similar words that” Wallace used, “which as we talked about the fact that there is a constructive way to have a dialogue with the nation in a similar fashion that we had a conversation after Charlottesville.”

“The president will listen if you engage him with the facts of the issue and then you ask him to focus his attention on making progress as one nation under God,” Scott told Wallace. “I think his tweets yesterday were far more responsive after the conversation. I’m thankful that we can have that conversation.” (RELATED: Tucker Laments Double Standard: ‘Normal’ People Must Follow ‘Countless New Rules,’ Rioters ‘Get To Ignore’ Them)

“We don’t always agree,” he concluded. “I didn’t agree with him with his tweets beforehand, but we have the ability to sit down and dialogue on how we move this nation forward and not let the detractors get in the way of what has been a pretty phenomenal couple of years economically.”