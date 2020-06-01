The Music Industry Proposes ‘Blackout Tuesday’ In Honor Of George Floyd

The music industry has come together with a plan to honor George Floyd following his death.

Multiple artists and music labels have declared Tuesday June 2 “Blackout Tuesday,” according to a report published Sunday by Billboard. The day is supposed to be a day to “disconnect from work and reconnect with [the] community,” the outlet reported.

“As gatekeepers of the culture, it’s our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during loss,” the statement said, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Former ‘Disney’ Star Cole Sprouse Arrested During George Floyd Protests)

Warner Music Group, Sony/ATV, Ebro Darden of Apple Music, BMG, former Hot 97 music programming director Karlie Hustle, British record label Dirty Hit and distributor EMPIRE have all shared the message on social media.

Columbia Records also shared a statement regarding the day.

“This is not a day off,” the music group said. “Instead, this is a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity. We continue to stand with the Black community, our staff, artists, and peers in the music industry. Perhaps with music off, we can truly listen.”

As previously reported, the protests and riots broke out across American cities after Floyd died while in custody of the Minnesota Police Department. Video footage filmed by bystanders showed former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck to keep him pinned to the ground.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder and manslaughter in the third degree.