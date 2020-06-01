REVIEW: ‘The Vast Of Night’ Is The Perfect Summer Movie For A Fun Nostalgic Ride

“The Vast of Night” is the perfect movie for you to watch during the summer.

Sunday night, I found myself with a couple hours of downtime after a hell of a weekend of work. While searching for something to watch, I came across the movie from Amazon. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I immediately remembered back to when I saw the preview for the sci-fi film. It looked damn good, and I decided to give it a shot.

Folks, you’re not going to want to miss this one at all. It’s an outstanding movie, and it’s the perfect summer story.

The plot isn’t too complex. Two teenagers hear a mysterious sound coming over the radio in the 1950s, and they embark on the hunt for its origins.

This film has everything you need in a good time. It’s mysterious, keeps throwing curveballs, has you on the edge of your seat, there are some fun coming of age elements and the nostalgic factor is incredibly heavy.

I loved every single second of watching Fay and Everett search for where the sound was coming from.

Ever since “Stranger Things” blew up into an international sensation, it seems like studios are producing more and more content taking place decades ago.

I’m not complaining. The formula certainly is working, and it works incredibly well in “The Vast of Night.” I can’t praise this movie enough. It was worth every minute of viewing Sunday night on Amazon.

Do yourself a favor and watch “The Vast of Night” on Amazon. You can thank me later!