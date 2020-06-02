Producer Dick Wolf Fires Writer Over Post Saying He Will ‘Light’ Up Looters

Producer Dick Wolf fired a writer for the “Law & Order: SVU” spin-off series over a social media post regarding looters.

Craig Gore, who was hired in May to write for the new show, shared a post about how he’d “light” up looters Monday night, according to a report published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Offers To Pay For Medical Care Of Protester Reportedly Shot In Face With Rubber Bullet)

Gore’s post came amid protests in West Hollywood on Monday night.

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

“Sunset is being looted two blocks from me,” Gore reportedly posted on social media. “You think I wont light motherfuckers up who are trying to fuck w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

As previously reported, the death of George Floyd sparked protests and riots across American cities. Floyd died while in custody of the Minnesota Police Department. Video footage filmed by bystanders shows now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for roughly nine minutes.

Chauvin has since been fired and charged with murder in the 3rd degree and manslaughter.