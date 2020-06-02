Henry Ruggs Injured While Moving, Is Expected To Be OK

Las Vegas Raiders star rookie Henry Ruggs has been injured in an off-the-field incident.

Ruggs’ father, also named Henry, told AL.com the following about his son’s injury:

He was trying to move a trailer or something — move furniture or something — and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something. He’s pretty much OK, I’m about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit.

According to the same report, the Raiders said about the incident, “The Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III. Respecting Henry’s right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry J Ruggs III™️ (@ruggs_iii) on May 18, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

Well, an injury while moving is most certainly not the way a young NFL player wants to start his career. In fact, it’s not the way you want to start it at all.

Ruggs was taken 12th overall by the Raiders and has a rookie deal worth $16.6 million. I don’t want to sound like an elitist, but I’m confident Ruggs doesn’t need to be moving stuff.

He should have more than enough money in the bank thanks to his rookie deal to get people to do that for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry J Ruggs III™️ (@ruggs_iii) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

After all, what’s the point of being in the NFL if you can’t at least splurge on having some movers help you get your stuff in?

If the choices are moving your own stuff at the risk of injury or paying someone else to do it, I’d suggest having someone else do it.

Luckily, it sounds like he’s going to be okay. Next time, hire some movers!