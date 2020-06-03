Editorial

Sacramento Kings Announcer Grant Napear Resigns After ‘All Lives Matter’ Tweet

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear has resigned after a recent tweet about all lives mattering.

According to TMZ, Napear was asked by former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins about his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement Monday, and the NBA announcer responded with, “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that tweet put an end to his time with the Kings. According to Jason Jones, the team announced that Napear had resigned.

TMZ also reported that Napear was fired from KHTK Sports 1140 “following the backlash.”

Napear apologized for the debacle, but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

Honestly, this is an absurd situation. People are now losing their job for tweeting “All Lives Matter”? That seems outrageous.

I don’t know if you’ve turned on the TV lately, but America is on fire with mass civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The country is seemingly coming apart at the seams. Whether you agree with Grant Napear or not, him having to resign from the Kings is outrageous.

Wouldn’t it have been more productive to get him to have a conversation with players? How does resigning help anyone or improve the situation in America? The answer is that it doesn’t.

America needs to start healing, and we have a long way to go before that can happen.