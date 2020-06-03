Sacramento Kings Announcer Grant Napear Resigns After ‘All Lives Matter’ Tweet

Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear has resigned after a recent tweet about all lives mattering.

According to TMZ, Napear was asked by former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins about his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement Monday, and the NBA announcer responded with, “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Lol as expected. — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) June 1, 2020

Well, that tweet put an end to his time with the Kings. According to Jason Jones, the team announced that Napear had resigned.

From the Sacramento Kings:

“Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings. We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best.” — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 2, 2020

TMZ also reported that Napear was fired from KHTK Sports 1140 “following the backlash.”

Napear apologized for the debacle, but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

If it came across as dumb I apologize. That was not my intent. That’s how I was raised. It has been engrained in me since I can remember. I’ve been doing more listening than talking the past few days. I believe the past few days will change this country for the better! https://t.co/Gsh84BPBEk — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Honestly, this is an absurd situation. People are now losing their job for tweeting “All Lives Matter”? That seems outrageous.

I don’t know if you’ve turned on the TV lately, but America is on fire with mass civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Police vs protesters. As you can see police are firing what I assume are rubber bullets, protesters throwing bottles. pic.twitter.com/5EJ6fhSODP — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2020

The country is seemingly coming apart at the seams. Whether you agree with Grant Napear or not, him having to resign from the Kings is outrageous.

Wouldn’t it have been more productive to get him to have a conversation with players? How does resigning help anyone or improve the situation in America? The answer is that it doesn’t.

Protesters pass by #TrumpHotel and berate cops who are standing in front of it. Other protesters tell them to keep moving, saying that “it’s not worth it” @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/SrKhHbs6X2 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2020

America needs to start healing, and we have a long way to go before that can happen.