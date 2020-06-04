Lincoln Riley Says ‘Temptation Will Be High’ For Coaches To Go Too Far During Voluntary Workouts

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley is worried some programs will take voluntary activities too far.

Right now, football players around America are returning to their respective campuses to begin voluntary workouts, activities and preparation for the upcoming season. However, Riley is worried some coaches won’t follow the rules. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m sure the temptation will be high, just like the temptation to get players back on campus right away was high. I think it all just comes down to your priorities and what you believe is best,” Riley told ESPN when talking about some coaches pushing the limits when it comes to voluntary workouts amid the ongoing pandemic.

He also said coaches taking it too far with voluntary activities is “something we live with.”

As someone who has worked in college sports before, I can promise you that Riley has good reason to be concerned.

Voluntary activities might be voluntary, but only on paper. As a coach once told me, if you don’t show up, then you’re volunteering to not play.

It’s hard to disagree with Riley at all. At the end of the day, you just have to hope coaches who take things too far are at least warned once and then held accountable.

We are in the middle of a pandemic. We have to be making smart decisions. Pushing the limits won’t work out too well if it ends up causing major problems.

So, let’s get football going again, but let’s be smart about it. There’s no need to make stupid decisions.