Oddsmaker: Biden Overtakes Trump As Favorite In 2020 Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump as the favorite to win the White House this year, according to one oddsmaker.

US Bookies currently gives Biden 10/11 odds to win in November, compared to 21/10 odds for Trump, the organization announced in a press release Thursday. The oddsmaker previously listed Biden and Trump as co-favorites with 1/1 odds. The change comes as the U.S. is engulfed in turmoil from both the coronavirus pandemic and violent protests that have erupted in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. (RELATED: Biden Adviser: Antifa Just ‘A Loose Collection Of People On The Internet,’ Not Terrorists)

“Biden becoming more likely to win the election than Trump is a hugely significant moment in the election as oddsmakers now believe the sitting president will not serve a second term,” US-Bookies betting industry analyst Alex Donohue said in the press release. “For the first time since betting markets opened, there is a candidate that is more likely to win the 2020 election than Donald Trump.”

The oddsmaker also sees California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris as the prohibitive favorite to be Biden’s running mate on the Democratic ticket. US Bookies gives Harris 5/4 odds to get the nod, followed by Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demmings at 5/1, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 6/1.

The president’s poll numbers have dropped recently amid criticism of his handling of riots that have occurred in response to Floyd’s death. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Rips Jared Kushner: Trump’s Instincts ‘Have Been Subverted At Every Level’)

Biden currently leads Trump by just under 8%, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average.