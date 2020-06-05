EXCLUSIVE: Former Mayor Criticizes Local Governments For Allowing Riots

While President Donald Trump has promised to be America’s “law and order president” amid the George Floyd protests and riots, the ultimate responsibility for keeping streets safe lies with mayors and local governments, but are they doing a good job?

Former Cincinnati Mayor Ken Blackwell sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss the riot responses of cites across America. In addition to being a mayor, Blackwell has served as the secretary of state and treasury secretary for the state of Ohio. (RELATED: Is Mail-In Voting A Necessity For November? We Asked An Epidemiologist)

Blackwell emphasized the need for local government to strike a balance between allowing citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights and preventing protests from breaking out into violent riots and looting.