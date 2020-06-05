Former Louisville Player JaQuay Savage Tweets Bobby Petrino Isn’t Racist Because ‘That MF Hated Everybody’

Former Louisville football player JaQuay Savage recently had one of the greatest tweets you’ll ever see in the sport.

In the aftermath of George Floyd dying, race in America and in sports has been talked about a bunch, and plenty of people have spoken up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

Well, Savage, who played for the Cardinals, wants people to know former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino isn’t racist at all! Not even a little bit! Why? Because he just hates everyone equally.

Savage tweeted, “Thats one thing you could never say about my college coach Bobby Petrino. He doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. That mf hated everybody.”

Thats one thing you could never say about my college coach Bobby Petrino. He doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. That mf hated everybody???? — JaQuaY (@jaquaysavage) June 4, 2020

That’s without a doubt a GOAT tweet when it comes to college football and it’s such a ‘football guy’ tweet.

People are out here trying to have deep and thoughtful conversations about how we move forward as a society. Others are just accusing everyone of being racist, and not really helping at all.

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Savage drops in with a mic drop moment by saying Petrino “hated everybody.” It’s important to remember you can laugh and that tweet is damn funny.

He’s not racist! He just hates everyone! Petrino is an equal opportunity guy!

Shoutout to Savage for giving us something to smile about during this tough time in America. We needed a little humor and he dropped a bomb.