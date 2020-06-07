Cody Garbrandt Knocks Out Raphael Assuncao With Brutal Punch During UFC 250 Fight

Cody Garbrandt annihilated Raphael Assuncao with a brutal punch during their UFC 250 fight.

During the Saturday night fighting event, Garbrandt ended the fight with a shot straight to Assuncao’s face. Of all the punches we’ve seen over the years in the UFC, this one from Garbrandt is among the best. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the absurd knockout moment below.

Folks, good luck finding many punches more brutal than that one. Garbrandt just landed it at the perfect time.

Assuncao got caught with his defenses down, and he paid a hell of a price for it. Kids, this is why you always have your head on a swivel!

I can’t even imagine what taking a shot like that to the face must feel like. Do you just not even know where you are?

Watching that video, I felt like I’d been hit! That’s how brutal of a punch it was from Garbrandt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on May 26, 2020 at 10:21pm PDT

Major props to Garbrandt for putting on a show at UFC 250. Hell of a punch to end the fight!