Nebraska Superstar Receiver JD Spielman Enters The Transfer Portal

Nebraska superstar receiver JD Spielman is leaving the Cornhuskers.
According to Sean Callahan, the talented receiver has entered the transfer portal. His source said it was a “mutual parting of the ways.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Spielman leaves Lincoln with 2,546 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.
I can’t put into words how big of a loss this is for Nebraska. Spielman might have been the most talented player on the entire team.
Now, their offense has taken a huge hit and they’re entering what will be a defining year for head coach Scott Frost.
If Nebraska lays another egg, his job security is in major trouble.
Remember when people laughed at me and mocked me when I said Scott Frost and Nebraska were both overrated the past couple years?
Yeah, I remember. I remember well. Now, they’re entering what huge season in Lincoln as patience is running out, and the offense just lost a superstar.
If Nebraska fans weren’t already panicking, they damn sure should be now.
We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s safe to say the 2020 campaign isn’t off to a great start! Oh, yeah, he’s also the 14th player to leave the program this offseason. You just hate to see it!
JD Spielman is the 14th scholarship player with remaining eligibility to leave the Nebraska football program since the end of last season.
— Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) June 8, 2020