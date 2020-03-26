Nebraska Fans Are Already Running Cover For Scott Frost Against The Coronavirus Potentially Impacting His Job Security

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans have already circled the wagons around Scott Frost’s job security amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, I pointed out the lack of preparation for the upcoming football season could hurt Frost after going 9-15 in his first two seasons as the head football coach in Lincoln. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the strength of Nebraska’s 2020 schedule and his poor performance with the Cornhuskers, it seemed like an obvious question to ask.

If the guys in Lincoln can’t practice, then how the hell are they going to beat anybody with a pulse if they couldn’t do it with practice?

Well, it didn’t take long at all for the Nebraska faithful to pick up swords and rush to the defense of their head coach.

A Rivals thread was created calling me out for this attack against Frost. Apparently speaking facts is now an attack.

As one user even correctly pointed out, “He is wrong that Frost’s job will be in peril. He is right that this shut down hurts us more than a lot of other teams. I am not expecting much from this season, if we even have a season.”

I agree with 2/3 of what that man wrote. You guys can figure out which 1/3 he doesn’t have correct.

Look, I honestly respect Nebraska fans for their blind loyalty to Scott Frost. I honestly do. I have a similar loyalty to Paul Chryst and the Badgers.

The only difference is that Chryst actually wins games. He’s earned the loyalty of the fan base. Frost hasn’t even hit double digit career wins in Lincoln after two seasons.

Will the Cornhuskers fire him if this season turns into a 6-6 disaster? I don’t know, but you’re kidding yourself if you think it shouldn’t be on the table.

This is big boy football, folks. Either win or get the hell out.