Is Northwestern a dark horse to win the Big 10 West this upcoming football season?

In the eyes of 247Sports, Pat Fitzgerald’s team is very much believed to be a team currently flying under the radar that could do some damage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The popular publication released a list of teams that could surprise people by appearing in their conference’s championship game, and the Wildcats were listed as the fifth-best option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:51am PST

Yeah, I hate to be the guy who delivers bad news to all the faithful Northwestern fans out there, but the Wildcats don’t have a shot in hell of winning the B1G West.

Will they be much better than their 3-9 2019 campaign? No question about that. Pat Fitzgerald is a hell of a coach, and that was a debacle that likely won’t be repeated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Feb 25, 2020 at 1:57pm PST

However, the idea that Northwestern will somehow jump Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin in a single year is just laughable.

Wisconsin is the crown jewel in the B1G West and the wheels would really have to fall off for Northwestern to beat the Badgers.

Having said all of that, I do fully expect the Wildcats to improve substantially. Their quarterback play in 2020 was absolutely pathetic.

Now Payton Ramsey is in town after transferring from Indiana. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t start, and he’ll be a huge upgrade over the garbage Fitzgerald had to deal with last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton Ramsey (@peytonramsey12) on May 12, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT

Northwestern will probably get six wins, but they’d realistically need 10 to be in the B1G title game. That’s just not going to happen.