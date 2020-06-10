Leaked Audio From Chicago Shows Why Liberals Are Incapable Of Leadership

On today’s show we discuss the disaster that is Chicago and how in newly-leaked audio you can hear city leaders cursing each other out during the riots, demonstrating the failures of Democratic leadership in the city.

We also talk about the final memorial service for George Floyd, the fact that Al Sharpton managed to rant about Colin Kaepernick during his eulogy for Floyd, the lies behind “defund the police” and how President Donald Trump’s toughest obstacle is often himself. We get into all of it. (RELATED: Rand Paul Thinks FISA Abuse Against Trump Campaign Was Done With Obama’s ‘Explicit Permission’)

Listen to the show:

