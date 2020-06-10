DeAndre Hopkins Defends Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney, Says He’s Not ‘Racist’

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins defended Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney with a Wednesday tweet.

Swinney has been getting hammered by the mob left and right over the past week after a former player accused him of saying a racial slur, which he firmly denied ever happened in a passionate video released to fans.

An old story from years ago of a coach using a slur in practice while speaking against its use also re-surfaced, which certainly didn’t do the situation any favors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Several players have spoken up on behalf of Swinney to defend the kind of man he is, and you can now add the former Clemson receiver and current NFL star to the list.

“One thing I do know Coach Swinney has never been a racist or had any ill will towards any player. Best coach I’ve ever been around from a football perspective and personal perspective. He helped me become a man and grow from being a kid from Central South Carolina,” the NFL star tweeted to his followers.

Good for Hopkins. Is there anyone who is close to Swinney is on record saying anything other than he’s a great coach, leader and man?

Bro, not telling you how you should have addressed it but I was there and it’s false, I don’t recall him saying the N WORD at all. I was the 1 playing the music and it had all kinds of profanity going on because we all play the unfiltered versions. Hell its us in locker room — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

Dabo Swinney is widely-viewed as one of the best men in all of sports, but the mob just loves coming for his neck because he doesn’t fall into the line for woke people.

He is who he is, and he doesn’t run from it. Apparently, that makes you public enemy number one in the world of sports in 2020.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is a good man, and multiple players have stepped forward to support him after people tried trashing his reputation over the past few days. The mob’s war against Dabo is nothing short of disgusting. https://t.co/HoRTXg4ek2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 8, 2020

I hope more and more players speak up for Dabo. When the mob comes for you, you have to fight back. You can’t just roll over and die.

Dabo Swinney is a shining example of greatness and I hope the world of football finds more men like him.