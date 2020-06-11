‘A Ridiculous Proposition’: Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back After Biden Worries Military Might Have To Remove Trump

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back Thursday after former Vice President Joe Biden worried that the military might have to remove President Donald Trump.

McEnany, during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” responded to comments Biden made Wednesday evening on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” (RELATED: Jim Acosta Says The White House ‘Pummeled Protesters’ For Photo-Op — Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back)

WATCH:

Following voting irregularities in Georgia, Biden began by taking aim at Trump’s stance on widespread vote-by-mail initiatives.

“It’s my greatest concern, my single greatest concern, that this president is going it try to steal this election,” Biden said, adding, “This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

Host Trevor Noah followed up by asking whether Biden had considered the possibility that he might win — and that Trump would refuse to leave the White House. “Have you considered what would happen as the election result came out as you being the winner and Trump refused to leave?

“Yes, I have,” Biden replied. “And I was so damn proud. You have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump. And you have so many rank and file military personnel saying ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not what who we are.’ I am convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Fox News anchor Ed Henry asked McEnany about that exchange, and she called it “a ridiculous proposition.”

WATCH:

“Leave it to Democrats to go out there and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories,” McEnany said, adding that President Trump was looking forward to the November election and was “hard at work for the American people” in the meantime.