Reggie Bush Says He Wants His Heisman Trophy Back After USC Ends Disassociation

Reggie Bush wants his Heisman Trophy back.

Bush and USC ended their NCAA mandated disassociation Wednesday, and the legendary running back is finally allowed to be part of the Trojans family again. After he allegedly took illegal benefits while in college, he had to stay away from USC and give up his Heisman.

Now he says he wants the legendary trophy back.

The former electric running back told Colin Cowherd the following Wednesday:

To say that I don’t want it [the Heisman Trophy] back would be a lie. So, I do want to be completely honest about that. 100% I want my Heisman Trophy back. Also at the same time, I’m more focused on the kids now because what happened to me is in the past.

You can watch his full comments below.

What the NCAA did to Reggie Bush was 100% unacceptable and should never be allowed to happen ever again. It’s that simple.

Heisman aside, the fact the NCAA wouldn’t allow USC to associate with the best player in school history is a laughable decision.

It was an absolute joke.

On top of that, Bush should have never given up his Heisman to begin with. That was another horrific decision made at every level in the process.

Did Bush not run those yards? Did he not win those games? Did he not earn that trophy by terrorizing defenses week in and week out?

Bush is a good dude, and he was one of the greatest college players to ever put on a helmet. Hopefully, the NCAA never destroys another guy like they tried to destroy him.