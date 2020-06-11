Texas Safety B.J. Foster Fractures His Hand After Punching His Car Bumper

Texas Longhorns safety B.J. Foster has a fractured hand.

According to Shehan Jeyarajah, head coach Tom Herman told the media that Foster broke his hand after punching his car bumper! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Apparently, someone hit his car, didn’t leave a note and the Longhorns defensive back responded by punching his car bumper.

Texas safety B.J. Foster fractured a bone in his hand after getting in a fight with his car bumper, according to Tom Herman. Someone hit his car, didn’t leave a note and he got angry. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) June 11, 2020

I hate calling people stupid, but if the shoe fits, then I don’t know what else to do. Yes, your car getting hit sucks.

You know what sucks worse than your car getting hit? Potentially throwing away a year of football because you couldn’t control your emotions.

I would be irate if I was Herman. I would be losing my mind right now. One of your better players has a fractured hand because he punched his bumper!

What the hell is wrong with some people? Herman would honestly have every right to suspend him. He won’t, but he’d have every right to do so.

Make smarter decisions, folks. It’s really not that hard.