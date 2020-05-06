Texas AD Chris Del Conte Appears To Take A Shot At Texas A&M With Scheduling Comment

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte took a shot at Texas A&M during a recent interview.

The Longhorns and Aggies used to have one of the most intense rivalries in the sport, but haven’t played since A&M bounced for the SEC. There have been a ton of calls for the two sides to play again, but it probably won’t happen anytime soon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“My goal is to play anyone that’s won a national championship in the modern era as part of our non-conference schedule,” Del Conte said during an interview with 247Sports when talking about potentially playing the Aggies again, according to FanSided.

Barrett Sallee reported that Del Conte also added about the Aggies and Texas, “Those type of games that make you visceral hate each other are what make college football great. I do believe the game should be played … I really do.”

Texas AD Chris Del Conte full quote on A&M game: “Those type of games that make you visceral hate each other are what make college football great. I do believe the game should be played … I really do.” — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) May 5, 2020

You can watch his full comments below.

Texas Tailgate: Live virtual chat with Texas AD Chris Del Conte Horns247 is proud to welcome Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte for our live Texas Tailgate virtual chat with the Longhorns' AD. Posted by Texas Longhorns on 247Sports on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Yeah, Del Conte might want to slow his roll on this one. I understand the point he’s trying to make about playing top level talent, but it’s not like Texas has been great lately.

In fact, the Longhorns have won 10 games in a season just once in the past decade. I’m not sure they’re in a position to be taking shots at A&M.

At least the Aggies had Johnny Manziel in the past decade. That’s more than Texas can say.

As a college football fan, I want the Texas/A&M rivalry to be back on. I’d love to see it, but I’m not sure it’s really an option to happen yearly now that they’re in different conferences.

It’s fun to discuss, but I’m not sure it’s overly realistic. Big 12 teams play only three non-conference games a year. The room just isn’t there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Apr 5, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

We’ll see what happens, but Del Conte should relax a little bit. He’s in no position to be coming for the neck of the Aggies.