EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why These Flag-Bearing Americans Protested Inside Seattle’s Autonomous Zone

The Daily Caller spoke with Max Hodges and Katie Daviscourt about why they decided to march into Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) with American flags Saturday.

Hodges, an Air Force veteran, and Daviscourt, the Washington/Oregon representative for Turning Point USA, caused uproar within the roughly six-block area that has been taken over by protesters in Seattle. Hodges, who is black, was accused of being a race traitor and Daviscourt had her American flag stolen.

Hodges and Daviscourt told the Daily Caller that they decided to peacefully protest inside CHAZ to support America and try to promote unity.

“I do have ideas of where it can go,” Hodges explained. “People are complaining of a lack of organization, and, hey, let’s get started on that. Let’s clean things up and get some real purpose to this. Some American purpose, so everybody can win.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: American Flag-Bearing Demonstrators Cause Uproar Within Seattle’s Autonomous Zone)

The two also spoke out against how Seattle lawmakers have dealt with the situation. Daviscourt said that “something needs to be done now” and accused Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic Seattle Mayor Jerry Durkan of picking sides.

WATCH:

Do you like what you’re seeing? Subscribe to our channel for more!

SUBSCRIBE!