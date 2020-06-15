More Than $10 Billion In Ticket Sales Could Be Lost Because Of Coronavirus

Billions of dollars in ticket sales to sporting events are on the line because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an email release from TicketIQ, total losses for secondary ticket sales in the sports world could be around $17 billion if fans are kept out of football games. If stadium capacity is at 50% for games, the total losses for sports are expected to be around $13 billion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, it’s not known whether fans will be allowed into football stadiums in the fall or not. As you can tell from the numbers, having fans kept out will cost a staggering amount of cash on the secondary market.

Having said that, it does seem like fans will be let in if things continue to trend in a good direction for the next few months.

Of course, the situation is incredibly fluid. Just today, it was reported that multiple NFL players have contracted the virus.

So literally anything is on the table at this point in time.

Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

We’ll see what happens in a couple months, but I think fears of stadiums being completely empty might a shade overblown. I certainly think we’ll see fans by the fall once we declare complete and total victory in this war against coronavirus.