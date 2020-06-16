‘Bachelorette’ Couple Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen’s Relationship Uncertain After He Posts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Message

“Bachelorette” couple Becca Kufrin and Garret Yrigoyen’s relationship is uncertain after he shared a message supporting cops on his Instagram page.

Kufrin said the “Bachelorette” couple is “trying to work through” issues “at home” during Tuesday’s appearance on her podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour” with Rachel Lindsay. The news comes after Yrigoyen posted both a black lives matter square followed by a blue lives matter post.

“I want to say to our listeners out there — because I’m sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions — for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” Kufrin said. “I can’t give anything more than that.” (RELATED: Gay Bar Apologizes For Flying ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Flag For Cops’ Meeting)

“It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point,” she added. “But I wanted to share this… to give a little bit more context and to give you, Rachel, my apology and to really throw my voice and hat in the ring to say things need to change within the franchise and within myself as well.”

Kufrin went on to say Yrigoyen’s post wasn’t meant to be “malicious,” but noted that she doesn’t “align” with the sentiment.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and, to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” the former “Bachelorette” said. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his post].”