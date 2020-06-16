‘Bachelorette’ Couple Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen’s Relationship Uncertain After He Posts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Message

“Bachelorette” couple Becca Kufrin and Garret Yrigoyen’s relationship is uncertain after he shared a message supporting cops on his Instagram page.
Kufrin said the “Bachelorette” couple is “trying to work through” issues “at home” during Tuesday’s appearance on her podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour” with Rachel Lindsay. The news comes after Yrigoyen posted both a black lives matter square followed by a blue lives matter post.
“I want to say to our listeners out there — because I’m sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions — for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” Kufrin said. “I can’t give anything more than that.” (RELATED: Gay Bar Apologizes For Flying ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Flag For Cops’ Meeting)
“It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point,” she added. “But I wanted to share this… to give a little bit more context and to give you, Rachel, my apology and to really throw my voice and hat in the ring to say things need to change within the franchise and within myself as well.”
I’ve been pretty tore up the past week about everything going on. I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well. It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality. There have been over 300 injured, shot, or killed in just one week. They are suffering the consequences over an act they didn’t commit. They continue to put in overtime away from their families, stay silent while being threatened, hated, and assaulted. We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones. Remember when they put on the badge they’re still humans, with raw emotion, the more brutality they face the more on edge they become, they make mistakes, they have compassion, and no matter how terrible they are treated or whatever negative is said to them, they still show up for us when we need them! Remember these men and women who hold this Thin Blue Line; strangers, friends, family, neighbors, or your enemies. They will always be out there protecting us, no matter what! #thinblueline #antiracism #antibrutality
Kufrin went on to say Yrigoyen’s post wasn’t meant to be “malicious,” but noted that she doesn’t “align” with the sentiment.
“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and, to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” the former “Bachelorette” said. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his post].”