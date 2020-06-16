Former Atlanta Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Was Disciplined In 2016 For Firearm Incident

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot Friday had been punished for a firearm-related incident in 2016, NBC reported.

Garrett Rolfe, 27, was issued a written reprimand for a use-of-force incident involving a firearm in September 2016, records from the Atlanta Police Department that were reviewed by NBC showed.

The former officer had spent 7 years with the department before being fired following the shooting. In this time, the use-of-force complaint was his only one according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The first ???? shows Officer Garrett Rolfe attempting to handcuff Mr Brooks.

“Alright, I think you’ve had too much to drink to be driving, so put your hands behind your back for

me. Put your hands behind your back.”

Mr Brooks resists. In the scuffle the body cam falls to the floor pic.twitter.com/r9IjiJq8Po — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) June 14, 2020

Rolfe’s file also showed 12 other incidents, 9 of which resulted in exonerations following internal investigations, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The incidents included vehicle accidents, which led to written reprimand and oral admonishment. A 2015 incident involving the discharge of a firearm reportedly did not have a conclusion listed.



Officer Garrett Rolfe has been terminated by Atlanta PD in the Officer-involved shooting of #RayshardBrooks. He had been on the job since 2013, according to Atlanta PD. #AtlantaShooting pic.twitter.com/wOO8m8Xc1S — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) June 14, 2020





The officer who was first to arrive at Wendy’s Friday after a report of a man falling asleep in his car at a drive-thru lane, Devin Brosnan, had no disciplinary history and has been with the department since 2018. He has been placed on administrative duty.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, had failed a sobriety test after falling asleep in his car and then physically struggled with the responding officers, grabbing a taser and running away. Brooks was shot and killed by police.

The autopsy Sunday found that Brooks died from blood loss and damage to internal organs after being shot twice in the back. (RELATED: Autopsy Of Man Killed By Atlanta Police Finds He Was Shot Twice In His Back)