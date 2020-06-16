‘Madden 21’ Covers With Lamar Jackson Get Released

The different covers for “Madden 21” were released Tuesday.

The covers feature Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, and they’re pretty great. You can see all of them in the tweet below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Madden 21 covers are out… pic.twitter.com/yUaj2uQPyN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020

There’s no question that when it comes to sports video games in America, “Madden” is the king.

The football video game is insanely popular. While “NCAA Football” might have been more popular back in the day, it’s all about “Madden” is all the rage these days.

That also likely won’t change as long as “NCAA Football” can’t be made.

Having Lamar Jackson on the cover is also an excellent choice. He’s flashy, incredibly popular, one of the best players in the league and he’s going to be around for a very long time.

There are very few people in the league who could have been a better pick.

View this post on Instagram @eamaddennfl #Madden21 #EAathlete #Truzz A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on Jun 16, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

Will I pick up “Madden 21” when it drops August 25? Jury is out on that one, but if I do pick up a video game in the coming months, there’s no question it’ll be that one.

Let us know if you plan on scooping it up in the comments below!