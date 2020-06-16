Watch The Final Trailer For The New Steve Carell Movie ‘Irresistible’

The final trailer has dropped for Steve Carell’s new movie “Irresistible.”

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description, is, “A Democrat strategist helps a retired veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Not only is Steve Carell leading the cast of the film from Jon Stewart, but he’s also joined by Chris Cooper, Topher Grace and Rose Byrne.

Give the latest trailer a watch below.

While I don’t usually like my entertainment to become political, I do think “Irresistible” looks pretty interesting.

It looks like one of those movies that will actually find a way to balance the politics with the comedy. Plus, we all know I’m a sucker for Carell’s work.

After all, this is the man who played Michael Scott in “The Office.”

Now, is starring in a movie about politics consuming a small town in Wisconsin. As a guy who grew up in a small town in Wisconsin, I’m certainly here for it.

As long as the film doesn’t get super preachy, which doesn’t appear to be a concern, we should be in for a fun time!

You can check it out starting June 26!