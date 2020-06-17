Three Baylor Bears Athletes Have Coronavirus

Members of the Baylor Bears have coronavirus.

The Bears announced Tuesday that three of 59 tested athletes were positive for the virus. One had symptoms and two didn’t. All have been placed into isolation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known right now what sports the three athletes play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Jun 16, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

You can now add Baylor to the list of schools impacted by the virus. It seems like with every passing day, we have another major program that has athletes with the virus.

It’s just the reality of where we are in 2020. Many programs are going to have athletes test positive and there’s no way to get around it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on May 23, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

The good news is that these universities should be more than prepared to handle the pandemic. They’ve had months and months to prepare.

From the sounds of it, Baylor was ready. The players are in isolation and it shouldn’t be a huge problem going forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Jun 15, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

As long as the schools can keep players safe, there’s nothing to worry about. As I’ve said many times, we’re not shutting down football just because some athletes get coronavirus. That’s just not going to happen.