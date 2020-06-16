REPORT: Texas Tech Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus

Texas Tech athletes have coronavirus.

According to EverythingLubbock.com, the Red Raiders have multiple athletes with the virus, including members of the football team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known how many total athletes are infected or how badly hit the football team is.

Well, add Texas Tech to the list! Not only are they the latest program to have players with the virus, but they’re one of the biggest programs to get hit by coronavirus.

While the Red Raiders might not dominate the Big 12 in football, they’re still a Power Five program.

The good news is that these programs have had months and months to prepare for students returning. There shouldn’t be any excuses for surprises or mistakes at this point.

Quarantine and isolate the players who are sick and let everyone else get to work. It’s that simple. We can’t shut down sports forever because a few athletes have the virus.

