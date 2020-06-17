Is college football better than the NFL?

This is a debate that I get into all the time during the season, and I saw it popping off again on Reddit while searching around.

For me, this isn’t even a tough question to answer. College football is hands down better than the NFL. Now, the caliber of play is obviously lower, but college football is a lot more fun.

First and foremost, you feel way closer to a college football team than an NFL team. Hell, with enough money, you can more or less run a college athletic department.

We also go to those schools and raise our children to support them. They represent us.

I love the atmosphere you find in the NFL, but it’s simply not the same. It’s not even close to a college stadium packed with 85,000+ people driving from all over the region to throw on their colors.

Secondly, college football is the Wild West. While we have the traditional powers, literally anything can happen at any given time.

The Chiefs aren’t going to lose to the Bengals in the NFL. It’s just not going to happen short of Mahomes not suiting up.

However, we see upsets all the time in college football. Illinois ended Wisconsin’s playoff dreams last season. Illinois did that!

That’s the kind of upset you’d never really see in the NFL, and they happen weekly in college football.

When you’re in a state like Wisconsin, you can bump into literally anyone anywhere and talk about the Badgers. On the flip side, that’s not really how it works for the Packers. I’m a living example of that fact. I grew up in Wisconsin, and I hate the Packers.

I don’t know a single person who doesn’t love Wisconsin football.

So for all the reasons listed above, you simply can’t take the NFL over college football. You can’t do it.